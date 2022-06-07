Twitter Reacts to Queen's Hologram Being Projected On a Golden Carriage

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II became the longest serving monarch in England, and to celebrate 70 years of her rule, 4 days of festivities were announced in London.

To kick off the celebrations, the Queen's hologram was projected on a 260-year-old gold state coach led by white horses through Central London. The celebration had some 6,000 performers, including pop singer Ed Sheeran.

While some found it fascinating and amusing, others on Twitter weren't impressed by the hologram and they were rather confused about the fact that the crowd actually waved back at it.