Kareena, Priyanka, Kajol Join The 'Let's See You At 21' Instagram Trend

Celebrities are quick to join fun trends on social media. The latest is the "Let's see you at 21" trend on Instagram. Netizens are taking trips down memory lane to post photos of themselves when they were 21.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share stills from her and Shah Rukh Khan's film Ashoka. Kareena was 21 when she starred in the movie. "Feeling 21 this morning," she captioned one of the photos.