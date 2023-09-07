'Shah Rukh Khan Has Delivered a Masterpiece': Netizens All Praise for 'Jawan'

Jawan fever has gripped India as thousands of moviegoers are thronging to theatres across the country to watch the action thriller. Directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra in key roles, Jawan hit theatres on 7 September. A number of theatres have added shows as early as 3am, and most of them have been house-full. Scenes outside cinema halls are crazy, as fans are dancing and celebrating Shah Rukh Khan.

A number of users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about the movie after watching the first show. "#JawanReview: Movie of the Year! This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced. Right wingers should go underground for a few days, they won't be able to tolerate the numbers this movie is going to clock at the box office," an X user wrote.