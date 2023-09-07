ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan Attend Special Screening of SRK's 'Jawan'

A special screening of Jawan was hosted at Yash Raj Films' studio ahead of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara-starrer action thriller Jawan has hit theatres on Thursday, 7 September. Ahead of the release, a special screening of the film was held for celebrities in Mumbai on Wednesday, 6 September. Shah Rukh was clicked arriving at YRF studios for the screening. Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand were among the celebs who attended the screening. Sanya Malhotra, who stars in the film, was also present.

  • 01/05

    Hrithik Roshan attended a special screening of Jawan.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Hrithik Roshan attended a special screening of <em>Jawan</em>.</p></div>
  • 02/05

    A number of celebrities attended the screening of Jawan, that was held at YRF studios in Mumbai.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>A number of celebrities attended the screening of <em>Jawan, </em>that was held at YRF studios in Mumbai.</p></div>
  • 03/05

    Pathaan director Siddharth Anand at the screening.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Pathaan</em> director Siddharth Anand at the screening.</p></div>
  • 04/05

    Shah Rukh kept a screening for his friends and colleagues ahead of the film's release.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh kept a screening for his friends and colleagues ahead of the film's release.</p></div>
  • 05/05

    Suhana Khan clicked outside YRF studio.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Suhana Khan clicked outside YRF studio.</p></div>
