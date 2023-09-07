Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan Attend Special Screening of SRK's 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara-starrer action thriller Jawan has hit theatres on Thursday, 7 September. Ahead of the release, a special screening of the film was held for celebrities in Mumbai on Wednesday, 6 September. Shah Rukh was clicked arriving at YRF studios for the screening. Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand were among the celebs who attended the screening. Sanya Malhotra, who stars in the film, was also present.