Japan's Ambassador Grooves To Hit Song 'Kaavaala'; Expresses Love For Rajnikanth
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The vibrant beats of 'Kaavaala,' featured in the Rajinikanth-led movie Jailer, has sparked a viral dance trend, thanks to actor Tamanna Bhatia's dynamic dance moves. This fervor is not only pushing social media influencers but also the public at large to showcase the dance routine.
Now, a unique twist has emerged as Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has teamed up with a Japanese YouTuber to groove to the hit track, stating that his "love for Rajinikanth continues..."
Their viral collaboration is making waves across social platforms.
Suzuki took to the microblogging site, X (formerly Twitter) to share the dance cover. Joined by influencer Mayo San and a group of dancers, he mirrors the iconic steps, while also capturing Rajinikanth's signature style by flipping his glasses. The video has taken X by storm, garnering an impressive 798K views and amassing more than 12.5K likes.
Netizens cannot get enough of this collaboration, and are flooding his comments section with words of encouragement. Check here: