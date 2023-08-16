'Had A Happy Childhood': Shah Rukh Khan's Handwritten College Essay Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
As the countdown to the release of Jawan is gaining momentum, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media for a nostalgic detour. The Bollywood icon's handwritten college essay is making rounds on the internet, eliciting heartwarming reactions from his ardent fanbase.
Shared by an SRK fan on X (formerly called Twitter), the snapshots of his now-viral essay are accompanied by the caption, "SRK Archives: An essay that Shah Rukh had written in his younger days."
In the essay, Shah Rukh Khan reflects on his joyful upbringing. "I had a very happy childhood as far as I remember. I was the second normal child born to my parents after a five-year age gap with my elder sister", he writes. The essay also states that the Pathaan actor's hobbies include acting, cricket, football, hockey and dancing.
Khan fondly recalls, "My actions at the age of 5 years were those of any other kid down the block - winking at girls of the Manavsthali School, throwing flying kisses at aunts 6-7 times my age, and dancing to the tune of Chakke pe Chakka."
The internet was quick to embrace this heartwarming glimpse into the superstar's past. The now-viral tweet sparked a wave of nostalgia and love from netizens. Check out some of the reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)