Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar was honored by the Indigo airlines
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
During the in-flight announcement, the Indigo pilot informed the co-passengers about Kumar's presence in the flight and narrated his act of bravery during the 1999 Kargil war. The staff also presented Kumar with a token of gratitude and thanked him for his service. The moment was captured on camera and was later posted on Twitter by the airlines.
They wrote, "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo"
The heartwarming post went viral in no time and it was filled with gratitude and appreciation for the decorated war hero. Netizens also applauded Indigo's gesture of honoring Kumar.
A user wrote, "A salute to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC. Thank you for your service. Jai Hind."
Another commented, "Thanks @indigo for this wonderful gesture. The country must learn to respect its true heroes."
