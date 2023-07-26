Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar is the recipient of India's highest military award -- the Param Vir Chakra.
The celebrated Kargil hero and recipient of India's highest military award, the Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar was recently traveling to Pune in the Indigo flight, where he was honored by the airlines.

During the in-flight announcement, the Indigo pilot informed the co-passengers about Kumar's presence in the flight and narrated his act of bravery during the 1999 Kargil war. The staff also presented Kumar with a token of gratitude and thanked him for his service. The moment was captured on camera and was later posted on Twitter by the airlines.

They wrote, "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo"

The heartwarming post went viral in no time and it was filled with gratitude and appreciation for the decorated war hero. Netizens also applauded Indigo's gesture of honoring Kumar.

A user wrote, "A salute to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC. Thank you for your service. Jai Hind."

Another commented, "Thanks @indigo for this wonderful gesture. The country must learn to respect its true heroes."

Here are some more comments:

