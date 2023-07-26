Zomato Employee Clears Tamil Nadu Civil Service Exam, Twitter Is Elated

Vignesh, an ex-Zomato employee has cleared the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Exam
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Vignesh, an ex-Zomato employee, has won everyone's hearts on the internet with his inspiring story. While working as a delivery executive with Zomato, he cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam, and the news has gone viral.
Zomato took to Twitter to announce this incredible achievement by Vignesh, and congratulated him. A picture of Vignesh presumably with his family was shared with a caption that read, "drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as Zomato delivery partner"
Vignesh's remarkable journey serves as a reminder that with determination and perseverance, one can achieve anything they wish for. Affer Zomato shared the post, it soon caught the attention of internet and the netizens were amazed by his story.
