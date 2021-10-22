IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

Users support SRK on twitter with #IStandWithSRK
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
As Aryan Khan's bail applications gets rejected yet again, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen visiting his son at Arthur Road jail where he remains in custody.
Fans from all over the country have shown their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, and have wished for things to return back to normal for them. While some have said that he is being targeted because of how famous he is, others have taken a different route and chosen to speak about how he has impacted their life in the one enounter they've had with him.
Either way, one thing is clear: he has immense support from his fans, who have taken to Twitter and started trending #IStandWithSrk in their messages of encouragement.
Check out some of the tweets here:
Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a special Mumbai Court. He has now filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, the hearing for which is schedule on 26 October.
