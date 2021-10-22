‘He Did NOT Have to Be That Nice’: Twitter Floods With Heartwarming SRK Stories

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, might be in some troubled waters now with Aryan Khan in jail after being arrested for his involvement in the Mumbai drugs case.

While visuals of Shah Rukh Khan meeting his son in jail and still greeting bystanders politely are going viral on Twitter, users are sharing their own personal stories too. Stories of how SRK impacted their lives, how a small gesture from him touched their hearts, and we are all here for it!

Some of these stories are so heartwarming that they have inspired other users to come forward with their own special 'SRK stories' and they are truly priceless.