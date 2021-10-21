Mumbai Drugs Case: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea on 26 October

The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26 October. Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, had moved the High Court after a special court rejected his bail on Wednesday, 20 October.

During the hearing on Thursday, 21 October, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Aryan, stated that this is a "matter where there is no possession (of drugs) and no evidence at all", as per a report by Live Law. Maneshinde requested a hearing for Friday or Monday. However, the ASG, for NCB, stated that they haven't been served. The court refused Maneshinde's request for hearing via video conferencing.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Aryan has been in jail since 8 October.