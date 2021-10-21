Mumbai Drugs Case: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea on 26 October

Aryan Khan has moved the Bombay High Court for bail.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26 October. Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, had moved the High Court after a special court rejected his bail on Wednesday, 20 October.
During the hearing on Thursday, 21 October, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Aryan, stated that this is a "matter where there is no possession (of drugs) and no evidence at all", as per a report by Live Law. Maneshinde requested a hearing for Friday or Monday. However, the ASG, for NCB, stated that they haven't been served. The court refused Maneshinde's request for hearing via video conferencing.
Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Aryan has been in jail since 8 October.
While passing its judgment on 20 October, the special court noted that the material placed on record allegedly reveals a ‘nexus’ between Aryan Khan and drug peddlers. The court noted that no drugs or contraband were found from Aryan Khan during NCB’s raid on the cruise ship. Six grams of charas were allegedly found with Arbaaz Merchantt, a co-accused in the case.
The court further observed, “In their voluntary statements, both of them (Aryan and Arbaaz) disclosed that they were possessing the said substance for their consumption and for enjoyment. Thus, all these things go to show that Aryan Khan was having knowledge of contraband concealed by 2 (Arbaaz) in his shoes."
The court added that Section 29 (conspiracy) of NDPS is applicable, saying that no accused can be seen in isolation.
