Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

In a delightful twist to their pre-wedding shoot, a couple named Karan and Sakshi Kashyap have taken the internet by storm with their Bollywood-inspired rendition. Recreating the iconic 'Bang Bang' song, originally performed by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the couple's video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

With synchronized moves, mirroring the song's infectious energy, Karan and Sakshi infused their playful chemistry into each step and beat.

The heartwarming video showcases the couple dressed as the spitting images of Mr. Roshan and Ms. Kaif, painstakingly recreating every scene from the beloved Bollywood number.

Take a look: