Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

'Bang Bang' actor Hrithik Roshan found this scene-by-scene recreation of the song 'beautiful'.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In a delightful twist to their pre-wedding shoot, a couple named Karan and Sakshi Kashyap have taken the internet by storm with their Bollywood-inspired rendition. Recreating the iconic 'Bang Bang' song, originally performed by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the couple's video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

With synchronized moves, mirroring the song's infectious energy, Karan and Sakshi infused their playful chemistry into each step and beat.

The heartwarming video showcases the couple dressed as the spitting images of Mr. Roshan and Ms. Kaif, painstakingly recreating every scene from the beloved Bollywood number.

Take a look:

The idea for this cinematic surprise stemmed from Sakshi, who expressed her desire to do something unique instead of a traditional pre-wedding video. Her enthusiasm and wish left a lasting impression on Karan, who decided to make it a reality.

Two years later, with their wedding preparations in full swing, Karan made the dream come true. He approached their wedding planner and enlisted the help of Anubhav Sharma, founder of @stagelifeweddings, who brought their version of 'Bang Bang' to life.

Sakshi's reaction was nothing short of heartwarming, promising to cherish each frame of this epic song with Karan so they could relive it and fall in love again and again throughout their lives.

The video, which has garnered over 31.4K views on Instagram, even caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan himself, who praised the couple by commenting, "Beautiful, congratulations guys!"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, netizens flocked to the viral video, sharing their reactions, comments, and heartfelt congratulations for the newlyweds.

Also Read'Beat the Heat & Traffic': Hrithik Roshan Takes The Metro to Work, Posts Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT