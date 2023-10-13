'Beat the Heat & Traffic': Hrithik Roshan Takes The Metro to Work, Posts Pics

Hrithik Roshan Takes The Metro to Work
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to talk about how he took the metro to get to work, he said: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.” He also clicked photos with his fans.
Hrithik Roshan used public transport to go to work.
He clicked pics with his fans.
He was all smiles for the photos.
