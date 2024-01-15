'So Much Jingoism': Hrithik-Deepika's 'Fighter' Trailer Leaves Netizens Divided

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrihtik Roshan's Fighter unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on Monday, 15 January. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an aerial action-thriller that revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama.

The film's trailer has sparked divisive reactions from netizens, with some calling it a "jingoistic film" and others comparing it to Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise.