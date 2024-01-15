'So Much Jingoism': Hrithik-Deepika's 'Fighter' Trailer Leaves Netizens Divided

The trailer for Fighter was unveiled on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrihtik Roshan's Fighter unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on Monday, 15 January. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an aerial action-thriller that revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama.
The film's trailer has sparked divisive reactions from netizens, with some calling it a "jingoistic film" and others comparing it to Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise.
Have a look at the film's trailer here:
Reacting to the trailer, one of the users wrote on X, "I think Kohl in the eyes and the Pak flag on the helmet is too subtle, i think every time a Pakistani character enters the shot, immediately Kun Faya Kun or maula mere maula should start playing in the background for more clarity."
"I think they straddle the line of being patriotic vs jingoistic... but it's probably for another audience than me," wrote another user.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on 25 Janaury.
