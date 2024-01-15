Fighter Trailer: Hrithik, Deepika-Starrer Has a Reference to Pulwama Attack

The trailer introduces the lead characters, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country.

It teases us with the basic premise of the storyline. It shows how the Air Force officers take on the challenge of protecting their country against enemy forces head-on. The first part of the trailer focuses on their character development but soon it is clear that the film revolves around “the deadliest terror attack on Indian air forces” in Pulwama.

The action-thriller also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Fighter marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the big screens on 25 January.