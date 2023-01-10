“Khaana Mangoge, Langar Denge”; Sikh Man’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts

Harteerath, who is the founder of Hemkunt Foundation, was seen standing in front of the Blinkit and Zomato Billboards with his own placards. One had the message ‘Thand lagegi, Kambal denge’ (If you feel cold, we'' give you blankets) and the other had the words ‘Khaana mangoge, Langar denge’ (If you ask for food, we'll provide Langar) written on it.

Harteerath and his foundation are known to provide help to the needy, and they were at the forefront during the pandemic relief as well. Currently, they have been distributing blankets and providing food to the people on the street.