“Khaana Mangoge, Langar Denge”; Sikh Man’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts

Harteerath Singh joined the Zomato-Blinkit advertisement campaign
While, many people and companies have given it their own twist, but the most heartwarming and wholesome take on this campaign was by the social-activist, Harteerath Singh.
Harteerath, who is the founder of Hemkunt Foundation, was seen standing in front of the Blinkit and Zomato Billboards with his own placards. One had the message ‘Thand lagegi, Kambal denge’ (If you feel cold, we'' give you blankets) and the other had the words ‘Khaana mangoge, Langar denge’ (If you ask for food, we'll provide Langar) written on it.
Harteerath and his foundation are known to provide help to the needy, and they were at the forefront during the pandemic relief as well. Currently, they have been distributing blankets and providing food to the people on the street.
This gesture by Harteerath is being appreciated by the netizens who are in awe of his selflessness and dedication. Even Blinkit replied to his post and wrote, "Big fan, Sir"
Another user appreciated his work and wrote, "So wholesome! God bless you abundantly."
