Same-Sex Couple, Amit and Aditya Are Set To Become Parents Soon

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju got married in a traditional Hindu-style wedding in 2019
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, the Indian-American couple, first made headlines in 2019 with their traditional desi style wedding. The couple's wedding was a wholesome celebration of their union and a declaration that despite challenges, "love conquers all". Now after three years of their marriage, the happy couple comes bearing another heartwarming news.
On 7 January, the husbands took to social media to announce the news that they are expecting a child. The two always wished to become parents and after waiting patiently for 2 years, their wishes are coming to fruition.
The couple did a photoshoot to announce the happy news and shared some adorable pictures and videos of them with their dogs.
The caption read, "Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that a casual bump in at a birthday party 6 years ago would find us our forever soulmate and give us the courage to stand against the world. And here we are getting ready to be dads!! Beyond excited to welcome our little nugget, May 2023"
The duo also shared a small video from their photoshoot which clearly expresses their happiness. They also thanked the people who supported them throughout their journey.
"It still hasn’t fully hit us. Our prayers were answered after 2 years! 🙏🏽 Thank you all for your incredible love and support. ♥️ It means so so much to us. We would not be here without you.", they wrote along with the video.
