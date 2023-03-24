Selena Gomez Hits Out Against Bullying As Hailey Bieber Receives Death Threats

Selena Gomez addresses the death threats against Hailey Bieber, urges fans to be kind.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 'alleged' dispute between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has been a cause of concern for the netizens for a few years, and it has taken an even uglier turn now.
Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram and shared that Hailey Bieber has been receiving death threats. She hit back against the hatred and negativity around the duo and urged her fans to be kind.
Selena Gomez addressed her fans to be kind in her Instagram story.
In her post, Selena wrote, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
In all these years of fans speculating about an alleged feud between the two, neither Selena nor Hailey had explicitly taken each other's names when addressing the issue, until now. Even when their fans pitted them against each other, both have always maintained that there are no problems between them.
Even after four years of marriage with Justin Bieber, Hailey continues to be on the receiving end of hate comments and trolls. On several occasions, Selena, without naming Hailey, had urged her fans to be empathetic and kind towards her. In fact, in an event at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, the two even got photographed together, hoping to shut down the trolls.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber get clicked together at an event
However, since late February, Selena's fans on TikTok have started scrutinising Hailey Bieber's behaviour towards the former and claiming that she has often thrown shade on Selena. Following which, Selena gained 10 million Instagram followers and became the first woman to reach 400 million followers, while Hailey lost thousands of followers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)