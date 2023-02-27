Bride Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day; Younger Sister Married Off to Groom

Picture of Hetal, the deceased woman.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Hetal, the departed, was engaged to Vishal Ranabhai, a resident of Nari village. On the wedding day, the procession had reached the venue in Bhavnagar, and other ceremonies were underway, when Hetal felt unwell and stepped outside for some fresh air.
After a while, when Hetal didn't return, her family started searching for her and found her lying unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Later, on the suggestion of Hetal's relatives, the family decided to marry Hetal's younger sister to the groom. During the ceremony, Hetal's body was stored in the hospital's cold storage and the body was cremated after completing the ceremony.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
