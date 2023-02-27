Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bride Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day; Younger Sister Married Off to Groom

Bride Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day; Younger Sister Married Off to Groom

The bizarre incident took place in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Picture of Hetal, the deceased woman. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture of Hetal, the deceased woman.&nbsp;</p></div>

A bizarre incident from Gujarat's Bhavnagar has come to surface recently. This happened when a bride collapsed on her wedding day after suffering a heart attack, and in order to not send the groom's side 'empty-handed', hours later, the bride's younger sister was married off to the groom instead.

Hetal, the departed, was engaged to Vishal Ranabhai, a resident of Nari village. On the wedding day, the procession had reached the venue in Bhavnagar, and other ceremonies were underway, when Hetal felt unwell and stepped outside for some fresh air.

After a while, when Hetal didn't return, her family started searching for her and found her lying unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Later, on the suggestion of Hetal's relatives, the family decided to marry Hetal's younger sister to the groom. During the ceremony, Hetal's body was stored in the hospital's cold storage and the body was cremated after completing the ceremony.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

Also Read200+ Men From Karnataka to Hold a Bachelor’s March to Find ‘Suitable Brides’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT