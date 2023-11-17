'Football Legend' David Beckham Plays Gully Cricket With Kids in Gujarat

David Beckham Plays Gully Cricket With Kids in Gujarat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Former star footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham was recently on a three-day visit to India. Ahead of attending the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, the player visited Gujarat to try his hands at Gully Cricket.
The UNICEF, in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is working on an initiative to empower women and girls.
Several photos and videos from Beckham's visit to Gujarat surfaced on social media. While in some pictures, Beckham could be seen interacting with young girls, in others, he could be seen playing gully cricket with the kids.
Have a look:
Speaking about his experience in Gujarat, Beckham also shared a lengthy note on Instagram along with some pictures from his visit.
He wrote, "An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat. It’s a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families. The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring and I loved hearing the children’s stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities. @unicefindia."
Have a look:
Beckham also received a warm welcome party in Mumbai, which was hosted by actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. The footballer was also spotted with several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and the Ambani family, on the last day of his trip to India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)