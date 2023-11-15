ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kiara-Sidharth, Ranbir Kapoor Watch India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in Mumbai

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, among others, also arrived to cheer for Team India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
The World Cup semi-finals are underway in Mumbai. To witness the exciting match between India and New Zealand on 15 November, several Bollywood celebrities reached Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor, many stars were spotted at the stadium.

