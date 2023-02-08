Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans in Germany Who Danced To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Cold

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans in Germany Who Danced To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Cold

'Pathaan' has become the highest grossing Hindi movie of all times.
SRK fans in Germany dance in freezing temperatures.

Pathaan's 'rang' has painted over the entire world. The clips of fans across the globe, dancing, and cheering — to the movie, its song, and most of all celebrating Shah Rukh's return to the big screen —have been flooding the internet non-stop.

Some have gone viral and even reached Shah Rukh himself! Just like this video of SRK fans in Germany dancing to 'Jhoome jo Pathaan' in minus degree temperatures.

The clip was posted by a fan page on Twitter in which, a group of fans are grooving on the streets of Germany in freezing weather. With their perfect coordination and sync, the fans nail the hook step and invite Shah Rukh to visit the country.

The clip warmed Shah Rukh's heart and he responded to the tweet saying, "Oh yes Germany....thank you for dancing in the cold!!"

