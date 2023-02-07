'It Is A Huge Win For Indian Cinema': Salman Khan On Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is a mega-success at the box office. It has collected 850 crore in only 13 days. The film has also been in the news because of Salman Khan’s guest appearance which has left the audience in complete awe. Salman recently opened up in an interview about his experience working with Shah Rukh again and the success of the film in general.
He spoke about working with Shah Rukh and Aditya Chopra's vision for the film when the two mega-stars were concerned. In an interview with ANI, he said: "For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I'm glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF's Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I'm aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I'm happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again."
He also added in the same interview: "His (Adi's) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also, the way Siddharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I'm happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic."
Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback after being away from the cinemas for over 4 years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy-thriller was released in three languages Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
The film marked the on-screen reunion of Shah Rukh and Salman after a long time. They has previously worked together in Karan Arjun.
