'End Of An Era': Colleagues, Followers React To Ravish Kumar's Exit From NDTV

Social media was abuzz after veteran journalist, Ravish Kumar resigned from his post as senior executive editor at NDTV India, on Wednesday (30 December). His decision to terminate his 28-year-long relationship with the news platform came a day after the channel’s founders and promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned.

These drastic changes are owing to AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in RRPR Holding Private Limited - NDTV's promoter company.