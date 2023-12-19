'Dunki': Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How a Jalandhar House Inspired the SRK-Starrer

Rajkumar Hirani reveals the idea behind Dunki.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After delivering record-breaking hits like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his third film of the year, Dunki. Ahead of the film's release, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed how a unique house in Jalandhar inspired the immigration drama.
In the 'Dunki Diaries' video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, Hirani referred to a picture of a house with an aeroplane on its terrace and shared, "Actually, this is not CGI; it is an actual home in Jalandhar, or, let's say, nearby Jalandhar. In the image, you can see a huge aeroplane of cement atop a house. In Punjab, there are many dwellings where aeroplanes have been built upon their terraces. I was amazed by it. Then, I tried to discover the reason behind why the people of Punjab do this."
A picture of the house shared by the makers.
"This photo was taken when we decided to make the film Dunki and visited the house for research. I learned that it's a cultural thing where if a child or a family member of the house goes to a foreign country like London, Canada, or the USA, then they build a plane on the terrace of their home to flaunt it," the filmmaker added.
Shah Rukh, who was also part of the conversation, said, "It's like a moment of pride that a family member has gone to a foreign country. I have also shot in Punjab several times. I have seen this as well, but I never knew why people build these at their homes. I used to think that it must be a water tanker, and people have just made a design out of it."
Hirani further added, "They are indeed used as water tankers as well. But the one in the picture is slightly different. There are two bedrooms in this one."
In addition to Shah Rukh, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)