Nooran Sisters' 'Patakha Guddi' is Now Viral on Internet; Netizens Are Obsessed

There are a few songs that you can listen to on loop for several days and never get tired of, and Nooran Sisters' 'Patakha Guddi' is most definitely one of them.

Sultana and Jyoti Nooran's powerful voices and A.R. Rahman's soulful Sufi music have combined to create magic.

This gem of a song from the movie Highway has once again gone viral, this time, globally.