Thank You For Your Wishes: AR Rahman Shares Pics From Daughter Khatija's Wedding

A R Rahman shares pictures from his daughter's wedding.

AR Rahman shared pictures of his daughter’s nikkah ceremony on social media. His daughter, Khatija and married an audio engineer, Riyasdeen Riyan. Rahman thanked fans in the caption of the post.

A R Rahman took to Instagram and said, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love (sic)." Khatija and Riyan looked pristine in white on their wedding day. Khatija wore a floral salwar kurta while Riyan wore a white sherwani. The couple are surrounded by their loved ones in the picture.

Rahman has recently composed music for the film Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Khatija and Riyan are also all set to release their own album called 'Kuhu Kuhu'. Rahman took to Instagram to share the album art with the caption - "Upcoming album".

