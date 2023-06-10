Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Twitter Users Remember Their Favourite Childhood Ads. Which One is Yours?

Twitter Users Remember Their Favourite Childhood Ads. Which One is Yours?

The Twitter trend, 'they don’t make ads like these anymore', is a walk down memory lane.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Airtel to Surf Excel, desis recall their favourite commercials 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Airtel to Surf Excel, <em>desis</em> recall their favourite commercials&nbsp;</p></div>

Desi Twitter is taking us on a walk down memory lane by sharing some of their favourite childhood commercials. If you are a 90s child, you will definitely remember them, and most of these commercials are probably etched in your memory.

The Twitter trend "they don’t make ads like these anymore” was started a couple of days back, and since then has garnered a lot of responses.

From Surf Excel's 'Daag Achhe Hain' to Airtel's 'Har ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai', here are some of our favourite picks:

Which one is your favourite?

Also ReadHard-Hitting Ad Reimagines Nursery Rhymes in a World Affected by Climate Change

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT