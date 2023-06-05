Woman’s Search for Her Old Kindergarten Friend on Instagram Is Heartwarming

Neha, an Instagram user, made the best use of social media and located her friend from kindergarten, Lakshita, with whom she had lost touch. To find her long-lost buddy, Neha started an Instagram account with Lakshita's picture and urged internet users to help her amplify the search.
In the account, she mentioned a few details about Lakshita and wrote, “I’m on a mission to find my long lost childhood friend. Lakshita age – 21, her brother’s name was Kunal,".
Neha then went on to message every Lakshita that she could find on Instagram, in hopes of finding her. After some time, Neha's efforts paid off, and she was able to locate her friend. Lakshita became overwhelmed with Neha's love and friendship, and the two reconnected.
Later, Neha shared that they had lost touch since Lakshita had moved to Jaipur and apart from their school, her picture and her brother's name, she didn't have much information about her. So, when the two finally got in touch after 18 years, not only them, but even the social media users were touched.
As the post went viral, some social media users shared their own heartwarming experiences of finding their old friends through social media, while some remembered their own friends and hoped that they, too, get lucky like Neha and Lakshita. There were others who loved the duo's story and left their comments on the post.
Here's what they wrote:
