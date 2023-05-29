Delhi Metro’s New Station Is the Perfect Destination for the Broken-Hearted

Someone added a sticker on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, naming it “far from their memories."
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A hilarious addition to Delhi metro stations has left the internet in splits. In a picture that's going viral on the internet, someone added a new station at the end of the Yellow line and named it, "Uski yaadon se door (Far from their memories)" and the social media users, too, want to buy a ticket for the station!
The picture was shared on Twitter with a caption, "Only @ Delhi metro" and the post has been viewed more than 90K times.
Ever since the picture was shared on Twitter, there have been hilarious reactions on the post. Honestly, it sounds like a destination we all would want to exist!
A user wrote, "Are bhay mujhe bhi le chalo uski yaadon se door (Take me away from her memories, too)"
Another user wrote, "Same station ki ticket dedo (Give me a ticket to that station)"
Here are some other responses:
Another user shared another picture from the Yellow line metro, there someone had replaced the last destination to Russia"
