Nepal Boy Sings ‘Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge’ From 'Border'; Stuns The Internet

The boys sings 'Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Border
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A boy from Nepal is going viral for his golden voice on the internet. In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, the school boy mesmerises the crowd with his rendition of 'Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the 1997 hit movie Border. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.
The clip was shared by an IAS officer Dr Sumita Mishra with a caption in Hindi that read, "Talent is everywhere. Brilliant. Such a young age and such amazing talent!"
As soon as the video was posted, it caught netizen's attention and they were quite impressed by the young boy's talent. Complimenting the boy, they left encouraging comments on the post.
A user wrote, "Tears came to my eyes listening to the song, Amazing talent!"
Another user wrote, "Outstanding voice"
