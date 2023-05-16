ADVERTISEMENT

Man Goes Viral For Perfectly Mimicking Delhi Metro Announcements, Check it out

Krishnansh perfectly imitated the voice of Shammi Narang, the man behind the Delhi metro announcements.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Man Goes Viral For Perfectly Mimicking Delhi Metro Announcements, Check it out
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Lately, videos from Delhi metro have been going viral for all the wrong reasons, and are garnering a lot of criticism. But, this clip of a man named Krishnansh Sharma totally acing the Delhi metro announcements has gained a lot of appreciation on the internet.

In the viral video, Krishnansh perfectly imitates the voice of Shammi Narang, the man behind the Delhi metro announcements, baffling the social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his Instagram, Krishnansh is an actor and a podcaster. A few days ago, he randomly posted a video where he mimicked the announcement, and the clip had gone viral unexpectedly.

Thrilled by the responses, Krishnansh then posted a second reel with a caption, "Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one!"

Unsurprisingly, even this video caught the attention of social media users and they left comments appreciating Krishnansh's unique talent.

A user commented, "Need some more videos like this"

Another user wrote, "Better than original"

Here are some more comments:

Also Read

Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Delhi metro 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×