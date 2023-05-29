'Just Two Men In Skirts': Actor Nakuul Mehta's Dance Video Steals Hearts Online

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has set the internet ablaze with his latest video, showcasing his incredible dance moves while wearing a vibrant skirt. The clip, featuring Nakuul dancing alongside renowned New York-based choreographer Jainil Mehta, has quickly gone viral, capturing the hearts of online viewers.

Nakuul Mehta, who recently confirmed his return to the highly anticipated Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, took to Twitter to share the mesmerizing video. He shared the clip with the caption, 'Just two #MenInSkirts'.