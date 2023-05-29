ADVERTISEMENT

'Just Two Men In Skirts': Actor Nakuul Mehta's Dance Video Steals Hearts Online

Nakuul Mehta recently confirmed his return to the highly anticipated TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has set the internet ablaze with his latest video, showcasing his incredible dance moves while wearing a vibrant skirt. The clip, featuring Nakuul dancing alongside renowned New York-based choreographer Jainil Mehta, has quickly gone viral, capturing the hearts of online viewers.

Nakuul Mehta, who recently confirmed his return to the highly anticipated Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, took to Twitter to share the mesmerizing video. He shared the clip with the caption, 'Just two #MenInSkirts'.

Dancer Jainil Mehta is the man behind popularizing the hashtag #MenInSkirts. The video, set to the catchy tune of 'Hawaa Hawaa', instantly grabbed attention and garnered widespread acclaim.

Since uploading on 28 May, the clip has crossed 106K views and attracted over 2,006 likes. A Twitter user commented, "Ahhh Nakuul Mehta,a man who truly understands that art is a spectrum always proud as a fan Noxman Plus these moves are like silk so beautiful Jainil is so talented"

Check how others reacted here:

Topics:  Viral Video   Dance 

