This Cool Nani’s Post-breakup Advice Is Mending Hearts on the Internet

Grandmother's post-heartbreak advice is mending hearts
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)
Grandmothers make the most amazing food, and they also give the best life-advices. And this nani on the internet has offered some post-breakup advice that we can all use.
In the video shared by an Instagram user Kavya Mathur, she and her nani can be seen engaging in a candid conversation about break-ups. While sharing the video, Kavya wrote, "She makes everything seem and feel so easy". The text in the video reads, "POV: Your nani gives you the realist breakup advice".
During their conversation, Kavya's nani advises her to not be sad after a break-up, and to find someone else instead. Nani further tells her that 'we only get to live once, and we can't spend all our time being sad or brooding over someone when life has so much to offer.'
She said, "Agar kisi se break-up hua hai toh bhaad mein jaaye wo. Ek zindagi mili hai. Ladai hui hai, 4-6 din baad baat karoge par kyu itna mood off karna sabka? Kyun linger on karna? Koi kami hai ladko ki? Ek gaya dusra aayega. Acha aayega usse bhi. (If you've broken up with someone, let him be. We've only got one life. Why do you want to get upset and spoil your mood for 4-5 days over a fight? Why linger on? Is there a shortage of men? You'll find a better one."
The internet is buzzing about Nani's advice, and the netizens are appreciating her cool approach to breakups. Here's how the users reacted:
A user wrote, "Nani Supremacy"
Another user commented, "Best thing I saw on the internet today"
Here are other reactions:
