Multiverse Memes for the Astraverse: Twitter Reacts to ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is finally out. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others, the trailer is receiving myriad reactions online.

While some netizens are hailing the film for its original VFX and grand-scale production, some have been drawing comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been diverse reactions to the actors’ dialogue delivery and well, the ‘original VFX’.

One user wrote, “The visual spectacle that #Brahmastra promises is something I have never seen before in Hindi cinema!” and another tweeted, “Rudraksh walked so that Brahmastra could run.”