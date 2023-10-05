'Man Is a Man..': Rishi Sunak’s Transphobic Remark Has Sparked Backlash

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during his closing remarks at the 2023 Conservative Party Conference on 4 October, stated: "We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be—they can't. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. That's just common sense."

This is not an isolated comment by Sunak, but part of a worrying trend within the UK government.

Just one day before Sunak's speech, Health Secretary Steve Barclay proposed a plan to ban transgender women from being treated in female hospital wards, adding that sex-specific language would be strictly enforced in women's health discussions, as per Sky News.