Body Positivity Influencers Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Iconic Dance Of Envy
Plus size influencer, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar has once again taken social media by storm with her latest dance video. Following her previous viral dance to the hit Pathaan song 'Besharam Rang', Tanvi — along with standup comedian Anjana Bapat — has now recreated the iconic dance routine 'The Dance Of Envy' from Dil To Pagal Hai.
The energetic duo brought a wave of 90s nostalgia, showcasing their infectious energy and killer dance moves that will make you want to get up and dance too!
Along with the video, Tanvi penned a heartfelt note for Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, the original stars of the song, and wished Madhuri would see it on her birthday. She also highlighted the significance of the routine and its representation of female friendships, emphasizing the celebration of love for Madhuri Dixit, dance, and body positivity.
The video showcases Tanvi and Anjana flawlessly recreating the iconic song, dressed in matching outfits resembling Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's looks from the original.
'The Dance of AnVi' is their tribute to the song and their love for dance. The original song is from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, a romantic musical starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.
In no time, the electrifying dance cover took the internet by storm, garnering 150K views and over 15.9K likes. Several netizens and influencers even left supportive comments under the clip.
A social media personality commented, "Been learning dancing for 5 years now and still nowhere close to how 🔥🔥🔥you two are!"
Check out how others reacted here:
