Body Positivity Influencers Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Iconic Dance Of Envy

Plus size influencer, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar has once again taken social media by storm with her latest dance video. Following her previous viral dance to the hit Pathaan song 'Besharam Rang', Tanvi — along with standup comedian Anjana Bapat — has now recreated the iconic dance routine 'The Dance Of Envy' from Dil To Pagal Hai.

The energetic duo brought a wave of 90s nostalgia, showcasing their infectious energy and killer dance moves that will make you want to get up and dance too!

Along with the video, Tanvi penned a heartfelt note for Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, the original stars of the song, and wished Madhuri would see it on her birthday. She also highlighted the significance of the routine and its representation of female friendships, emphasizing the celebration of love for Madhuri Dixit, dance, and body positivity.