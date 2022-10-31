25 Years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Madhuri, Karisma Kapoor Walk Down Memory Lane

On Sunday, 30 October, actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 musical romance film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role.

Madhuri took to Instagram to mark the milestone and shared a video of hers dancing to one of the film's songs ''Are Re Are''. ''Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH @yrf,'' she captioned her post.