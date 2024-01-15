'Bigg Boss 17': Rashmi, Kangana React to Vicky's Mother's Remarks on Ankita

Rashmi Desai, Kangana Ranaut react to Vicky Jain's mother's comments on Ankita Lokhande.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has turned sour on Bigg Boss 17. In a recent episode of the television reality show, Vicky's mother, Ranjana, visited the Bigg Boss house and accused Ankita of using her late ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's, name in order "to gain sympathy for herself."
Ranjana's remarks received polarised reactions from several celebrities following the episode, including actors Kangana Ranaut and Rashmi Desai, who is Ankita's close friend. Karan Johar, who paid a visit to the house, also reacted to the same.
Taking to Instagram, Rashmi shared a bunch of stories, siding with Ankita. In one of them, she wrote, "Stay the way u are. I love you for being u. U have been thru Many changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of ur love and the person u love is equally important. U have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai (your fearless attitude has helped you reach where you are today)."
In another story, the actor wrote, "And I really love u so much. U never needed this. But with lot of love u have accepted and hope family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about Ankita. It's about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty aap ko shayad bura lage. Par vo dono mere dost hai (aunty you might feel bad about this but Vicky and Ankita are my friends). They are part of #bigboss and Contestant. Aap bahar aake bigboss na khele plz. Zindagi abhi baaki hai mere dost (please don't play games outside the Bigg Boss house. There's still more to life)."
A screengrab of Kangana's Instagram story.
Kangana, on the other hand, expressed her views in support of Vicky's mother. She wrote on Instagram, “After Sushant left Ankita, her house caught fire, she was devastated, who stood by her? Vicky went against his conservative and traditionalist family who were shocked by her open love affair and fall out with Sushant which she kept talking about obsessively. Media needs to stop behaving like they don’t know what small town families, culture and traditions are like. Slapping, abusing and kicking each other can be cool in filmi environment, where they get married for media attention to each other’s girlfriends and party together post divorce."
“For someone like Vicky mom whose family worth is more than all filmi heros combined together and who herself dresses in sindoor, bindi and traditional jewellery and clothes every day, and selflessly with single minded focus serving her husband, children and his family since she was a teenager will have her own strong point of view for how to make marriage and household systems work. Don’t we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour," she added.
Kangana concluded her note, by saying, “Urban couples live differently but our parents will never come to terms with that kind of lifestyle, they lived differently and did so much better than urban couples, we need to have understanding and compassion for their way of life after as well, at least when they are watching us, after all no wrong can be pointed out in their methods, their marriages and homes worked.”
When Karan was on the show, he emphasised how Vicky should stand by his wife. He said, “National television pe jab aapki maa Ankita ko aake sawaal puchti hai, tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke peeche khade rehna chahiye. Aur mai yeh nahi keh raha ki unko kuch bhi kehna chahiye, apne maa ke khilaaf. All he needed to do was ask you ki, ‘Ankita, kya hua?' (When your mother questions Ankita on national television, being her husband, you should stand by her side. I'm not saying that he should say anything against his mother. All he needed to do was ask you, 'Ankita, what happened?)'"
Ankita and Vicky have been married for over two years. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 after dating each other for a while.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)