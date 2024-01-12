Bigg Boss 17, Episode 90 Updates: Munawar and Aisha's Family Enter the Show

Ankita is seen crying and apologizing to Vikki about her actions and her mother is also seen in tears. Vikki consoles his wife and asks her to stop overthinking. The next day mothers are also seen dancing to the Bigg Boss anthem. Arun and his wife are also dancing together. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to freeze and Arun's daughter is seen entering the show. Her mother brings her to her father and Arun hugs his daughter and breaks down in tears. Arun introduces his daughter to everyone in the house. Ankita hugs the little girl. Housemates are seen pampering and playing with the girl. The housemates are asked to freeze again and family members are asked to come out of the house. Aisha tells Abhishek that he's getting ready for Isha's mother and Abhishek replies that she's getting ready for Munawar's mother and sister. They both get into an argument and Vikki comes in between which results in a fight between Abhishek and Vikki.

Munawar comes to make Abhishek understand but they both also get into a fight. Abhishek and Samarth start abusing each other and the latter pushes Abhishek. Housemates are frozen again and Mannara's sister enters the house. Mannara screams in excitement and her sister gives her the feedback that she's doing well in the show. Isha welcomes Mittali and greets the sister. The housemates ask her if she speaks as much as Mannara. Mannara's sister gives everyone feedback about their performance when Munawar's sister enters the show and cries seeing Munawar. Aisha expresses that Munawar's sister isn't making eye contact with her and housemates find her behaviour towards Aisha quite obvious.