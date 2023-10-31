ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh Rajput Broke Up With Her 'Suddenly'

Ankita Lokhande revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput went away from her life 'overnight.'

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about her breakup with Sushant Singh on Bigg Boss 17. The actor, while talking with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, shared how they were together for about seven years but broke up abruptly. She also shared that as he was getting success and in Bollywood people were trying to manipulate him.

She said: "Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He went away from my life suddenly one day. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him)."

Ankita also said that Sushant never gave her any explanation for the breakup. She added that while he was finding success, it took time for her to get over him as she felt she could never fall in love again.

Ankita said that people might have tried to get Sushant to break up with her. She said: “Jab aap upar chad rahe hote ho na career mein, aapko 10 log aur kaan bharte hain. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata us time. Theek hai, maine kabhi roka bhi nahi (When you are climbing the ladder of success, 10 people try to influence you. I don't know what was happening that time. It's okay. I never even tried to stop him)."

SSR and Ankita began dating and spent many years together before breaking up in 2016

