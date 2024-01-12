Bigg Boss 17, Episode 90 Updates: Munawar and Aisha's Family Enter the Show

Bigg Boss 17, Day 90 written episode for 12 January 2024 is here.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and her mother are seen talking where Ankita feels that her equation with Vikki is misunderstood and perceived more complicated than it is. Ankita later talks to Vikki about their future. She expresses that she is being affected and she is not as bad as people think she is. Ankita later goes and talks to her mother-in-law where she talks about her father-in -law's emotions and apologizes for her actions. She tells her that Vikki's equation with her is a fun one and the family doesn't know about it thus they are taking it in a wrong way. Arun's wife talks to Munawar about the past episodes and the housemates are seen laughing and having fun.
Ankita is seen crying and apologizing to Vikki about her actions and her mother is also seen in tears. Vikki consoles his wife and asks her to stop overthinking. The next day mothers are also seen dancing to the Bigg Boss anthem. Arun and his wife are also dancing together. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to freeze and Arun's daughter is seen entering the show. Her mother brings her to her father and Arun hugs his daughter and breaks down in tears. Arun introduces his daughter to everyone in the house. Ankita hugs the little girl. Housemates are seen pampering and playing with the girl. The housemates are asked to freeze again and family members are asked to come out of the house. Aisha tells Abhishek that he's getting ready for Isha's mother and Abhishek replies that she's getting ready for Munawar's mother and sister. They both get into an argument and Vikki comes in between which results in a fight between Abhishek and Vikki.
Munawar comes to make Abhishek understand but they both also get into a fight. Abhishek and Samarth start abusing each other and the latter pushes Abhishek. Housemates are frozen again and Mannara's sister enters the house. Mannara screams in excitement and her sister gives her the feedback that she's doing well in the show. Isha welcomes Mittali and greets the sister. The housemates ask her if she speaks as much as Mannara. Mannara's sister gives everyone feedback about their performance when Munawar's sister enters the show and cries seeing Munawar. Aisha expresses that Munawar's sister isn't making eye contact with her and housemates find her behaviour towards Aisha quite obvious.
Munawar's sister meets everyone and hugs them but doesn't hug Aisha. Aisha walks up to her and hugs her. Mannara talks to Munawar's sister. Munawar's sister advises him not to open up about his personal life and shouldn't be in shock or get scared for his family. She tells him that Mannara and Abhishek are his true friends. Mittali talks to Mannara about her equation with Munawar and tells her that everyone perceives their equation as friendship only. Housemates are asked to freeze again when Aisha's brother enters the house and Aisha breaks down in tears. Housemates are seen excited about the people together- Aisha, Munawar, and their family members. Aisha's brother meets Munawar cordially. He thanks Ankita and Abhishek for supporting his sister and tells Aisha that no one likes her equation with Munawar as it is perceived outside the house. He advises her to stay careful and stay away from Munawar.
Munawar's sister calls Mannara possessive and desperate. She advises Abhishek and Munawar to be together and understand each other. She later makes Mannara understand that she fights a lot with Munawar but he respects her as a good friend. Aisha's brother talks to Munawar and expresses his disappointment. Munawar says that he didn't want Aisha to open up on personal topics. Abhishek and Isha get into an argument and Abhishek is seen asking her not to fight with him. Arun says that it was Isha who started the fight. Abhishek and Isha start fighting and abusing each other. Housemates start screaming at Abhishek for abusing Isha. Abhishek and Vikki also get into a fight. Vikki says that he will slap Abhishek if he pokes him. Abhishek claims that Ankita is biased and housemates stand against Abhishek for abusing Isha.
