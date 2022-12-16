All We Know About Netflix's 'Wednesday' Backlash And The COVID Dance Scene

Netflix's new comedy series, Wednesday, continues to dominate social media and top charts. Based on the 1991 cult classic film, Addams Family, the Tim Burton directorial skyrocketed to fame, since its release on 23 November.

But, what's this dance scene everyone's talking about?

Episode 4 of the show titled Woe What A Night grabbed the most eyeballs. Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) was shown attending Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance, where she performs the now-famous dance routine to The Cramps' song, Goo Goo Muck.

See here: