Netflix Film by Celebrated Black Filmmaker Will Feature BR Ambedkar's Character

Social media has been abuzz for the last few days with a casting call for actors to play the role of Dr BR Ambedkar as a child and adult in a Netflix feature film that was originally announced in 2020. Celebrated African American director Ava DuVernay will direct the film.

What is special about the casting call, the veracity of which has been confirmed by The Quint, is the line that says – "Actors from the Ambedkar community are encouraged to apply."

While the phrase 'Ambedkar community' sounds slightly odd, the text does rightly point out Ambedkar's caste location as Dalit and this phrase too, we believe, has been used to denote that identity.