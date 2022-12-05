Wednesday Addams Is The Internet's Recent Obsession; Here's The Evidence
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Netflix's new comedy series, Wednesday has taken the Internet by storm. Based on the cult classic 1991 film, Addams Family, the Tim Burton directorial is a spin-off on Wednesday Addams, the sinister, gothic young girl with confidence for days.
Twenty-year-old American actor, Jenna Ortega is winning hearts as Wednesday, raking in 10 million more Instagram followers than she had before the show aired; and guess what? It's only been 10 days since the series released!
Needless to say, netizens are reacting to this series in their own quirky ways. While some are relating to Wednesday Addam's dark and dreary moods, others are posting rivalry memes to fuel the competition the series is facing, being pitted against one of Netflix's most successful offerings, Stranger Things.
Here's all the evidence that netizens are swept up in all things Wednesday:
