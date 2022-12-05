Wednesday Addams Is The Internet's Recent Obsession; Here's The Evidence

Netflix's new comedy series, Wednesday has taken the Internet by storm. Based on the cult classic 1991 film, Addams Family, the Tim Burton directorial is a spin-off on Wednesday Addams, the sinister, gothic young girl with confidence for days.

Twenty-year-old American actor, Jenna Ortega is winning hearts as Wednesday, raking in 10 million more Instagram followers than she had before the show aired; and guess what? It's only been 10 days since the series released!