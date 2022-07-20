‘Leave Him Alone’: Netizens Defend Aryan Khan as Video of Him Partying Gets Flak

Video of Aryan Khan drinking in nightclub goes viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It has been months since Aryan Khan was given bail in the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. He has also been given a clean chit by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and the NDPS court has also granted him access to his passport which was withheld until a few weeks ago.
Despite all this, Khan fails to escape the wrath of trolls, who don’t let any opportunity to criticise him go to waste. Recently, a video of Aryan drinking at a pub in Mumbai went viral. The aim of the video was to encourage people to criticise him for going back to his normal life of drinking and partying so soon, but it didn’t work.
Several netizens have actually defended Aryan Khan and said that there was nothing wrong about drinking. It was perfectly legal to do so, and many have spoken about how Khan needs to be left alone.
Here is the video uploaded on Twitter:
Netizens have even spoken about how this clip does not even qualify as news and is a vile attempt to demonise Aryan Khan.
Here are some reactions:
