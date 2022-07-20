Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Leave Him Alone’: Netizens Defend Aryan Khan as Video of Him Partying Gets Flak

'Leave Him Alone': Netizens Defend Aryan Khan as Video of Him Partying Gets Flak

Netizens have spoken out in support of Aryan Khan and said that it was not illegal to drink.
Video of Aryan Khan drinking in nightclub goes viral.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Video of Aryan Khan drinking in nightclub goes viral.</p></div>

It has been months since Aryan Khan was given bail in the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. He has also been given a clean chit by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and the NDPS court has also granted him access to his passport which was withheld until a few weeks ago.

Despite all this, Khan fails to escape the wrath of trolls, who don’t let any opportunity to criticise him go to waste. Recently, a video of Aryan drinking at a pub in Mumbai went viral. The aim of the video was to encourage people to criticise him for going back to his normal life of drinking and partying so soon, but it didn’t work.

Several netizens have actually defended Aryan Khan and said that there was nothing wrong about drinking. It was perfectly legal to do so, and many have spoken about how Khan needs to be left alone.

Here is the video uploaded on Twitter:

Netizens have even spoken about how this clip does not even qualify as news and is a vile attempt to demonise Aryan Khan.

Here are some reactions:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

