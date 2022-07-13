Mumbai Court Allows Release of SRK’s Son, Aryan Khan’s Passport
Aryan Khan's passport was kept in custody as part of the Cordelia Cruise case.
A Special Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 13 July directed the court registry to return the passport of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, according to a report by the Live Law. Aryan's passport was kept under custody as part of the Cordelia Cruise ship case, in which he was given a clean chit by the Narcatocis Control Bureau (NCB), earlier this year.
The 23-year-old had moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court in Mumbai on 28 June, seeking the return of his passport.
Special NDPS judge V V Patil had directed the NCB to register their reply to the plea on Thursday, 30 June, and posted the case for hearing on 13 July. And the decision was made in Aryan's favour.
In his plea, filed by advocate Rahul Agarwal, Aryan had also requested the cancellation of his bail bond, and a formal order to be issued, discharging him from the case.
Continuing the report, Special NDPS judge V V Patil, has also cancelled the bail bond and discharged surety in Aryan's case. "Admittedly, no complaint was filed against six persons including present applicant as no evidence surfaced during investigation. In view of the no objection given by the respondent NCB SIT, prayer for cancellation of bail bonds needs to be allowed and passport of applicant needs to be released," the court said in the order.
Aryan was arrested in October, 2021 in the cruise drugs bust case. He was accused of the consumption of drugs, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and six others.
