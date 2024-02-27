Artist Sketches Several Ranveer Singh Characters Simultaneously; Actor Reacts

The artist shared all the sketches on Instagram.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
An artist posted a video creating multiple pictures of Ranveer Singh simultaneously on Instagram. The actor responded with appreciation, leaving a comment on the video.
Artist Paumil Khatri shared the video that shows a text insert that reads, “If Ranveer Singh comments on this video then only I’ll keep continuing my passion for art”. As his caption, he added, “Just in case if I delete my art account, I have an excuse to blame on Ranveer Singh”.
Take a look:
In the video, Khatri sits on the floor with a lengthy canvas and a multi-pen device. He skillfully creates multiple drawings of Ranveer Singh simultaneously, showcasing his talent. The clip concludes with a closeup of the impressive sketches.
Ranveer Singh wrote “Astonishing!” with a series of emoticons while reacting to the video.
One user wrote, “Insane talent,” while another wrote, “You are truly blessed and talented. Keep going,”
