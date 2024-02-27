Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Artist Sketches Several Ranveer Singh Characters Simultaneously; Actor Reacts

Artist Sketches Several Ranveer Singh Characters Simultaneously; Actor Reacts

An artist posted a video creating multiple pictures of Ranveer Singh simultaneously on Instagram.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

The artist shared all the sketches on Instagram.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The artist shared all the sketches on Instagram. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An artist posted a video creating multiple pictures of Ranveer Singh simultaneously on Instagram. The actor responded with appreciation, leaving a comment on the video.

Artist Paumil Khatri shared the video that shows a text insert that reads, “If Ranveer Singh comments on this video then only I’ll keep continuing my passion for art”. As his caption, he added, “Just in case if I delete my art account, I have an excuse to blame on Ranveer Singh”.

Take a look:

In the video, Khatri sits on the floor with a lengthy canvas and a multi-pen device. He skillfully creates multiple drawings of Ranveer Singh simultaneously, showcasing his talent. The clip concludes with a closeup of the impressive sketches.

Ranveer Singh wrote “Astonishing!” with a series of emoticons while reacting to the video.

One user wrote, “Insane talent,” while another wrote, “You are truly blessed and talented. Keep going,”

Also ReadKiara Advani Roped In As Female Lead In 'Don 3'; To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT