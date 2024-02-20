Kiara Advani Roped In As Female Lead In 'Don 3'; To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh

Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement did not give out any further details regarding Kiara's role or her look in the movie.

In August last year, the makers of Don 3 shared that Ranveer is going to join the universe as the new Don. The iconic character was first played by Amitabh Bachchan and then recreated by Shah Rukh Khan.